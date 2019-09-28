Zacks: Analysts Anticipate First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) to Announce $0.57 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) will announce $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Financial Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the highest is $0.59. First Financial Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.58 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 17th.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.16. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.26. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow First Financial Bancorp.

Get First Financial Bancorp alerts:

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $156.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.34 million. First Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 28.03% and a return on equity of 10.45%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

In other First Financial Bancorp news, insider Richard S. Dennen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total value of $128,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,065,216.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Vince Berta purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.45 per share, for a total transaction of $33,675.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,077 shares of company stock worth $1,372,473 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FFBC. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $189,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,387 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $303,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

FFBC traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.81. The stock had a trading volume of 253,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,744. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.26. First Financial Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.07 and a 12 month high of $29.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 2nd were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. This is a positive change from First Financial Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. First Financial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.35%.

About First Financial Bancorp

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

Featured Story: Trade War

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Financial Bancorp (FFBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.