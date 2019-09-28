Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.14 Billion

Equities analysts expect Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) to post sales of $1.14 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Juniper Networks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.16 billion. Juniper Networks reported sales of $1.18 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Juniper Networks will report full year sales of $4.46 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.44 billion to $4.51 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.45 billion to $4.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Juniper Networks.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 11.05%. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share.

JNPR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James set a $29.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

In other news, Director Rahul N. Merchant sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $67,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,232.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,500 shares of company stock worth $737,990 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNPR. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,673 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,596 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 49,635 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,510,311 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,978,000 after buying an additional 159,822 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 177,215 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,691,000 after buying an additional 44,705 shares during the period. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:JNPR traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $24.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,496,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,016,377. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.99. Juniper Networks has a 1-year low of $22.42 and a 1-year high of $30.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.88%.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

