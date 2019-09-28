Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) to Announce $0.07 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) will announce earnings per share of $0.07 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the lowest is $0.06. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions reported earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will report full year earnings of $0.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.38. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Kratos Defense & Security Solutions.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 4.63%. The business had revenue of $187.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KTOS. Canaccord Genuity set a $28.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $25.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.67.

Shares of NASDAQ KTOS traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,060,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,737,907. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a twelve month low of $11.91 and a twelve month high of $25.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 71.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.40 and its 200-day moving average is $19.56.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $572,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Benjamin M. Goodwin sold 18,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $376,244.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 791,932 shares of company stock worth $15,305,451 over the last three months. Company insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 47.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,284,718 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $143,858,000 after buying an additional 2,023,540 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 18.1% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,034,541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,571,000 after buying an additional 312,446 shares during the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC increased its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 64.8% during the first quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 1,592,928 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $24,897,000 after buying an additional 626,233 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2.5% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,425,205 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,623,000 after buying an additional 35,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,291,654 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,566,000 after buying an additional 45,020 shares during the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, satellite communications, training systems, modular systems, and defense and rocket support services.

