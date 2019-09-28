Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Merus NV (NASDAQ:MRUS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.82 Million

Analysts predict that Merus NV (NASDAQ:MRUS) will post $7.82 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Merus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.66 million and the lowest is $6.78 million. Merus posted sales of $7.57 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, December 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Merus will report full-year sales of $31.88 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $30.89 million to $32.86 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $49.17 million, with estimates ranging from $32.03 million to $81.28 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Merus.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 million. Merus had a negative return on equity of 41.68% and a negative net margin of 104.10%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital began coverage on Merus in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Merus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Merus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.71.

NASDAQ MRUS traded down $1.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,414. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.64 million, a PE ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.04 and a 200 day moving average of $15.02. Merus has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $20.95.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Merus by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter. Athanor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Merus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $334,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Merus during the 1st quarter valued at about $468,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Merus by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,776 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artal Group S.A. increased its position in shares of Merus by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 350,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,128,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

Merus Company Profile

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes MCLA-128, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer; and Phase I/II study for treating gastric, ovarian, endometrial, and non-small cell lung cancers.

