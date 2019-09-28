Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNDX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $390,000.00

Analysts expect Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNDX) to announce $390,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Syndax Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $400,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $380,000.00. Syndax Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $380,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $1.51 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.50 million to $1.52 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.24 million, with estimates ranging from $1.50 million to $12.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Syndax Pharmaceuticals.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.03). Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 108.44% and a negative net margin of 4,310.68%. The company had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.39 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SNDX shares. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.61.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNDX. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 52.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Athanor Capital LP acquired a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNDX stock traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $7.74. 164,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,688. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.85. The company has a market capitalization of $237.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 2.45. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.39 and a twelve month high of $11.11.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include entinostat, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hormone receptor positive (HR+) and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) breast cancer; and SNDX-5613 inhibitor that targets the binding interaction of Menin with mixed lineage leukemia-rearranged and acute myeloid leukemia with a mutated nucleophosmin 1.

