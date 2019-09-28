Zacks: Analysts Expect AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) to Announce $0.32 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for AmeriCold Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.34. AmeriCold Realty Trust reported earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that AmeriCold Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AmeriCold Realty Trust.

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $438.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.30 million. AmeriCold Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 1.67%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on COLD. Citigroup began coverage on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.31.

Shares of NYSE COLD traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.80. 2,772,001 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,216,491. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.03. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $23.28 and a 1-year high of $37.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. AmeriCold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.80%.

In related news, Director Kelly Hefner Barrett bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.96 per share, for a total transaction of $209,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 48.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 353,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,472,000 after buying an additional 115,000 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 316.5% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $592,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $2,492,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,546,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,763,000 after acquiring an additional 217,831 shares during the last quarter.

About AmeriCold Realty Trust

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

