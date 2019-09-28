Zacks: Analysts Expect Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EIGI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EIGI) to announce ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Endurance International Group’s earnings. Endurance International Group reported earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Endurance International Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.22). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.03. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Endurance International Group.

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $278.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.72 million. Endurance International Group had a positive return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EIGI shares. BidaskClub lowered Endurance International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered Endurance International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Endurance International Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:EIGI traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,115,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,759. The firm has a market capitalization of $575.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.29 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.20, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.31. Endurance International Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $10.06.

In related news, CFO Marc Montagner sold 9,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total transaction of $53,388.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Opportunistic Value Fun Okumus acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.30 per share, for a total transaction of $129,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 50.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Okumus Fund Management Ltd. boosted its position in Endurance International Group by 20.2% during the second quarter. Okumus Fund Management Ltd. now owns 14,533,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441,502 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Endurance International Group by 43.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,993,429 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017,718 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Endurance International Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,896,775 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,105,000 after purchasing an additional 197,273 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Endurance International Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,022,370 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,106,000 after purchasing an additional 98,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Endurance International Group by 6.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,252,979 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,614,000 after purchasing an additional 201,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

About Endurance International Group

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Web Presence, Domain, and Email Marketing. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribers' Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites.

