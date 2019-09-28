Zacks: Analysts Expect First of Long Island Corp (NASDAQ:FLIC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $27.79 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that First of Long Island Corp (NASDAQ:FLIC) will post sales of $27.79 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for First of Long Island’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $28.40 million and the lowest is $27.17 million. First of Long Island posted sales of $23.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that First of Long Island will report full year sales of $111.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $110.56 million to $112.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $112.47 million, with estimates ranging from $110.73 million to $114.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for First of Long Island.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. First of Long Island had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 28.68%. The firm had revenue of $28.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.81 million.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th.

NASDAQ:FLIC traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.93. 44,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,022. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.07. First of Long Island has a 52 week low of $17.53 and a 52 week high of $24.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $568.30 million, a P/E ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.63.

In other First of Long Island news, insider Michael N. Vittorio sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total transaction of $63,390.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,317,517.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First of Long Island by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,097,778 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,043,000 after purchasing an additional 7,130 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of First of Long Island by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 732,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,614,000 after purchasing an additional 61,242 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of First of Long Island by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 701,681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,090,000 after purchasing an additional 31,500 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of First of Long Island by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 330,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,640,000 after purchasing an additional 8,831 shares during the period. Finally, John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First of Long Island by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. now owns 169,229 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,711,000 after purchasing an additional 76,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.35% of the company’s stock.

About First of Long Island

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, public bodies, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and IOLA, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market products.

