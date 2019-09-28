Zacks: Analysts Expect Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $287.40 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) will announce sales of $287.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Flagstar Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $272.00 million and the highest is $304.00 million. Flagstar Bancorp reported sales of $231.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp will report full-year sales of $1.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Flagstar Bancorp.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $306.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.32 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 10.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.20.

Shares of NYSE FBC traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.59. 149,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,145. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.26. Flagstar Bancorp has a 1 year low of $25.30 and a 1 year high of $38.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.30%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 19,545 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Flagstar Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Flagstar Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,683 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Flagstar Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. 96.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

