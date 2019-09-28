Zacks: Analysts Expect Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) to Announce $1.95 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) will report earnings per share of $1.95 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Moody’s’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.84. Moody’s reported earnings per share of $1.69 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Moody’s will report full-year earnings of $8.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.82 to $8.11. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $8.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.50 to $9.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Moody’s.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 266.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.04 EPS.

MCO has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $214.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Sunday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Moody’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.09.

In other Moody’s news, insider Mark Almeida sold 27,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total value of $5,639,486.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total transaction of $1,488,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 212,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,231,097.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,957 shares of company stock valued at $9,516,105. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Moody’s by 203.6% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Moody’s during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Moody’s by 138.9% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Moody’s during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s stock traded down $7.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $205.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,727,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,550. Moody’s has a 1-year low of $129.26 and a 1-year high of $222.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.19. The stock has a market cap of $40.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.06%.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

