Zacks: Analysts Expect Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Will Post Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) will announce earnings of $0.90 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Rogers Communications’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.94 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.87. Rogers Communications posted earnings of $0.93 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Rogers Communications will report full-year earnings of $3.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.27 to $3.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.57 to $4.18. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Rogers Communications.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.02). Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 13.79%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Rogers Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Echelon Wealth Partners raised Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Rogers Communications from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rogers Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.18.

Shares of Rogers Communications stock traded down $0.99 on Monday, hitting $48.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,130,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,047. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.31 and a 200 day moving average of $52.14. Rogers Communications has a twelve month low of $48.56 and a twelve month high of $55.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.55.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its position in Rogers Communications by 99.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 40,532,676 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,174,759,000 after purchasing an additional 20,241,073 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Rogers Communications by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,979,607 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $696,285,000 after purchasing an additional 339,640 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Rogers Communications by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,918,695 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $530,848,000 after purchasing an additional 258,830 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in Rogers Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $265,009,000. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd increased its position in Rogers Communications by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,799,219 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $256,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989,592 shares during the period. 43.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

