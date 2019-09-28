Zacks: Analysts Expect Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Will Post Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 28th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Analysts forecast that Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) will announce earnings of $0.90 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Rogers Communications’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.94 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.87. Rogers Communications posted earnings of $0.93 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Rogers Communications will report full-year earnings of $3.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.27 to $3.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.57 to $4.18. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Rogers Communications.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.02). Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 13.79%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Rogers Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Echelon Wealth Partners raised Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Rogers Communications from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rogers Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.18.

Shares of Rogers Communications stock traded down $0.99 on Monday, hitting $48.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,130,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,047. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.31 and a 200 day moving average of $52.14. Rogers Communications has a twelve month low of $48.56 and a twelve month high of $55.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.55.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its position in Rogers Communications by 99.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 40,532,676 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,174,759,000 after purchasing an additional 20,241,073 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Rogers Communications by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,979,607 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $696,285,000 after purchasing an additional 339,640 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Rogers Communications by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,918,695 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $530,848,000 after purchasing an additional 258,830 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in Rogers Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $265,009,000. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd increased its position in Rogers Communications by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,799,219 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $256,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989,592 shares during the period. 43.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

Recommended Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rogers Communications (RCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI)

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.