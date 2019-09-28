Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $18.10 Million

Equities analysts expect Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) to post $18.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $18.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $17.90 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp reported sales of $18.37 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will report full year sales of $73.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $71.80 million to $76.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $73.90 million, with estimates ranging from $72.60 million to $75.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Central Valley Community Bancorp.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $20.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.33 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 10.01%.

CVCY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Sandler O’Neill downgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVCY. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 553.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 7.8% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 29.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 5,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.18% of the company’s stock.

CVCY stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.17. 24,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,939. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $278.50 million, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.17. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.66 and a 1-year high of $21.89.

About Central Valley Community Bancorp

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts deposit products, such as savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

