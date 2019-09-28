Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $57.15 Million

Brokerages expect Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) to post sales of $57.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Eagle Bulk Shipping’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $52.55 million and the highest is $62.08 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping posted sales of $53.97 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping will report full year sales of $222.88 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $214.09 million to $230.54 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $284.39 million, with estimates ranging from $271.85 million to $308.74 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Eagle Bulk Shipping.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 0.27%. The company had revenue of $48.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.96 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EGLE shares. BidaskClub downgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. TheStreet downgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Eagle Bulk Shipping presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.50.

In related news, CEO Gary Vogel sold 7,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.59, for a total transaction of $40,527.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,105,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,179,364.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul M. Jr. Leand purchased 59,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.17 per share, for a total transaction of $247,281.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 189,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,873.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 2,569,356 shares of company stock worth $11,649,516 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,337 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,955 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 465.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,943 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 8,185 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 599,174 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 11,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. 85.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EGLE traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.36. 127,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,739. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 1 year low of $3.85 and a 1 year high of $5.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.87.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

