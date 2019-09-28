Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.95 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) to post sales of $7.95 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Plains All American Pipeline’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.02 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $9.23 billion. Plains All American Pipeline posted sales of $8.79 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline will report full year sales of $32.84 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $28.55 billion to $35.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $33.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.51 billion to $38.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Plains All American Pipeline.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PAA shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Scotia Howard Weill started coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.73.

In related news, VP Chris Herbold sold 23,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $498,945.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 79,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,701,078.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 69,956.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,103,360 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $142,098,000 after acquiring an additional 6,094,648 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 1,336.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,233,971 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $103,096,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939,254 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 119.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,839,716 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $117,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631,293 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 39,904,482 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $971,674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 9,784,469 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $238,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572,459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PAA traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,627,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,684,944. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.42. The company has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Plains All American Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of $19.33 and a fifty-two week high of $26.14.

Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

