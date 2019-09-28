Zacks: Brokerages Expect Casa Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CASA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $110.15 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Casa Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CASA) will post $110.15 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Casa Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $105.00 million and the highest is $114.00 million. Casa Systems reported sales of $71.51 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 54%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Casa Systems will report full year sales of $325.38 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $320.10 million to $331.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $465.02 million, with estimates ranging from $441.50 million to $493.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Casa Systems.

Get Casa Systems alerts:

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $52.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.59 million. Casa Systems had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 8.71%. Casa Systems’s revenue was down 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CASA shares. Raymond James lowered Casa Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays started coverage on Casa Systems in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Casa Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Casa Systems from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Casa Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Casa Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.42.

CASA traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 329,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,975. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 6.25 and a quick ratio of 5.02. The stock has a market cap of $626.21 million, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.80. Casa Systems has a twelve month low of $5.35 and a twelve month high of $16.42.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Becker Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 106.2% during the 2nd quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 52,500 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Casa Systems during the first quarter worth about $241,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Casa Systems during the second quarter worth about $10,655,000. Weil Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Casa Systems during the first quarter worth about $306,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Casa Systems during the first quarter worth about $449,000. 68.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casa Systems Company Profile

Casa Systems, Inc provides software-centric broadband products in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers solutions that allow cable service providers to deliver voice, video, and data services over a single platform at multi-gigabit speeds.

See Also: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Casa Systems (CASA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Casa Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casa Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.