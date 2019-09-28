Zacks: Brokerages Expect Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:OPNT) to Post -$0.32 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:OPNT) will post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Opiant Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Opiant Pharmaceuticals also posted earnings of ($0.32) per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $2.05. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.55) to $3.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Opiant Pharmaceuticals.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.86. The business had revenue of $6.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 million. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 12.74% and a negative net margin of 11.78%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th.

Shares of OPNT stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.95. 3,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,296. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.44 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 0.32. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $9.98 and a twelve month high of $20.00.

In other Opiant Pharmaceuticals news, insider Phil Skolnick sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $116,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Sinclair sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total value of $751,200.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,140,600. Corporate insiders own 30.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPNT. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 24.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% in the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 15,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 93.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 10,045 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 1,000.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 20,377 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $356,000. 20.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops pharmacological treatments for substance use, addictive and eating disorders. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes treatments for eating disorders, including bulimia nervosa and binge eating disorders, alcohol use disorders, a long term treatment to prevent relapse for patients with opioid use disorders, cocaine use disorders, and a heroin vaccine.

