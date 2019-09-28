Zacks: Cadiz Inc (NASDAQ:CDZI) Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cadiz Inc (NASDAQ:CDZI) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Zacks has also given Cadiz an industry rank of 214 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

CDZI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Cadiz from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cadiz in a report on Wednesday, September 11th.

In other news, major shareholder Water Asset Management Llc sold 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $8,800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Cadiz in the 2nd quarter worth $151,000. Water Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadiz by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Water Asset Management LLC now owns 3,258,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,655,000 after purchasing an additional 291,057 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadiz during the 2nd quarter valued at $257,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Cadiz by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 133,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 31,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in shares of Cadiz by 105.0% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 31,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 15,970 shares during the last quarter. 40.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CDZI traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $12.62. The stock had a trading volume of 105,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,956. Cadiz has a 52-week low of $8.53 and a 52-week high of $13.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.32 and a 200-day moving average of $10.89.

Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cadiz will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Cadiz Company Profile

Cadiz Inc operates as a land and water resource development company in the United States. It engages in the water resource, and land and agricultural development activities in San Bernardino County properties. The company owns approximately 35,000 acres of land in the Cadiz and Fenner valleys of eastern San Bernardino County; and approximately 11,000 acres of land in the eastern Mojave Desert portion of San Bernardino County.

