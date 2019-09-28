Zacks: Capital Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CBNK) Given $14.63 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

Capital Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CBNK) has received an average broker rating score of 1.75 (Buy) from the four brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus target price of $14.63 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Capital Bancorp an industry rank of 205 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

CBNK stock traded down $0.28 on Monday, hitting $13.74. 16,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,152. Capital Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.21 and a 1-year high of $14.50. The stock has a market cap of $195.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.65 and a 200-day moving average of $12.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Capital Bancorp had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $22.46 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital Bancorp will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CBNK. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Planning Solutions Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $683,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 189,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 44,509 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 334,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after acquiring an additional 86,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 299.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.71% of the company’s stock.

About Capital Bancorp

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including various checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, debit cards, remote deposit capture services, online and mobile banking services, e-statements, and bank-by-mail and direct deposit services, as well as business accounts, and cash and treasury management services.

