Zacks Investment Management Has $312,000 Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Zacks Investment Management lessened its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 88.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,902 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 14,695 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 143.1% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 158 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth $27,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $29,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 96.2% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 204 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVDA traded down $5.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $171.76. 9,051,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,824,582. The firm has a market cap of $108.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $169.07 and its 200 day moving average is $167.20. The company has a quick ratio of 7.74, a current ratio of 8.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $124.46 and a one year high of $292.76.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.54%.

NVDA has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “sell” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, August 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $190.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Cascend Securities upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $179.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.04.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Persis Drell sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.36, for a total transaction of $418,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,184 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,274.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Mccaffery sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.97, for a total transaction of $2,489,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,577,286.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,883 shares of company stock valued at $12,042,217 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.