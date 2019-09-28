Zacks Investment Management Increases Stake in FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN)

Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in FibroGen were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of FibroGen by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,029,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $545,118,000 after purchasing an additional 269,570 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in FibroGen by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,277,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $328,780,000 after buying an additional 56,378 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in FibroGen by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,233,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $281,613,000 after buying an additional 60,249 shares during the last quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. raised its position in FibroGen by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 2,724,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $123,094,000 after buying an additional 721,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in FibroGen by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,500,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,976,000 after buying an additional 291,808 shares during the last quarter. 69.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FGEN shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. TheStreet raised shares of FibroGen from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Monday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

In other news, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 3,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total transaction of $132,457.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 244,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,114,596.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christine Chung sold 5,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total transaction of $227,531.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 145,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,875,483.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 190,053 shares of company stock worth $8,496,131 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FGEN traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.91. 25,448 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,268. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.61 and a beta of 1.87. FibroGen Inc has a twelve month low of $33.51 and a twelve month high of $61.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.08. The company has a quick ratio of 9.71, a current ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $1.75. The business had revenue of $191.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.03 million. FibroGen had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business’s revenue was up 335.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. Research analysts expect that FibroGen Inc will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

