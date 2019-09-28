Zacks Investment Management Invests $546,000 in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VSS. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 12,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $101.63. 118,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,181. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.58. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $90.89 and a 12-month high of $112.89.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.5615 per share. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

