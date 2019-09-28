Zacks Investment Management Makes New Investment in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 3,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $12,731,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,034,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,060,000 after acquiring an additional 70,300 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 34,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $58.34. 273,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,474. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $51.16 and a twelve month high of $61.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.423 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.