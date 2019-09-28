Zacks Investment Management Sells 1,568 Shares of 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE)

Zacks Investment Management lessened its position in shares of 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,568 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management owned approximately 0.12% of 1st Source worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in 1st Source by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 805,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,390,000 after purchasing an additional 11,373 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in 1st Source by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 319,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,812,000 after purchasing an additional 33,500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in 1st Source by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 266,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,115,000 after purchasing an additional 7,709 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in 1st Source during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,366,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in 1st Source by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 66,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 9,992 shares in the last quarter. 70.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SRCE stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.13. 1,671 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,205. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.07. 1st Source Co. has a twelve month low of $38.44 and a twelve month high of $54.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. 1st Source had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The firm had revenue of $82.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.85 million. On average, analysts forecast that 1st Source Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

In other 1st Source news, Director John Afleck-Graves purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.34 per share, for a total transaction of $88,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 20.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SRCE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 1st Source from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of 1st Source from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of 1st Source from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th.

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and investment management services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

