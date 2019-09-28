Zacks Investment Management Sells 1,737 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Zacks Investment Management reduced its position in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,528 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,737 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management owned approximately 0.05% of Crocs worth $741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Crocs by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,855,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $76,142,000 after buying an additional 513,900 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Crocs by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,700,960 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,344,000 after purchasing an additional 345,547 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Crocs by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,946,842 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,450,000 after purchasing an additional 207,378 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Crocs by 114.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 681,739 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,464,000 after purchasing an additional 364,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in Crocs by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 670,698 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,247,000 after purchasing an additional 215,100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Crocs stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,638. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 0.99. Crocs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.52 and a 52 week high of $31.88.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $358.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.46 million. Crocs had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 47.15%. Crocs’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

CROX has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Crocs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upped their price objective on shares of Crocs to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Crocs in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Crocs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.57.

In related news, Director Doreen A. Wright sold 7,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $183,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,447,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

