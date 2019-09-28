Zacks Investment Management Sells 24,280 Shares of Vishay Precision Group Inc (NYSE:VPG)

Zacks Investment Management reduced its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group Inc (NYSE:VPG) by 78.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,476 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 24,280 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Vishay Precision Group were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 768,344 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,218,000 after purchasing an additional 23,281 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 750,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,509,000 after purchasing an additional 40,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 526,625 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $21,397,000 after purchasing an additional 6,547 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 329,351 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,267,000 after purchasing an additional 71,551 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,892,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Vishay Precision Group alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Vishay Precision Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

Shares of NYSE:VPG traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.76. 32,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,434. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.61. The firm has a market cap of $456.64 million, a PE ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 3.12. Vishay Precision Group Inc has a 52 week low of $26.34 and a 52 week high of $41.90.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $70.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.71 million. Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Vishay Precision Group Inc will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vishay Precision Group

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in Asia, the United States, Israel, Europe, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vishay Precision Group Inc (NYSE:VPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Precision Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Precision Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.