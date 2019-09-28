Zacks Investment Management Sells 25,070 Shares of Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR)

Zacks Investment Management lowered its position in Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 494,424 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 25,070 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Denbury Resources were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DNR. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Denbury Resources by 50.0% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 30,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Denbury Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC raised its position in Denbury Resources by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 43,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC raised its position in Denbury Resources by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 63,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Denbury Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Imperial Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Denbury Resources from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. UBS Group set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Denbury Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Denbury Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Denbury Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.54.

DNR stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.22. The company had a trading volume of 10,263,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,408,036. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.52. Denbury Resources Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.87 and a 12 month high of $6.75. The stock has a market cap of $558.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 3.37.

Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $343.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.52 million. Denbury Resources had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Denbury Resources Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Denbury Resources Profile

Denbury Resources Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, Louisiana, and Alabama in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

