Zacks Investment Research Downgrades ANZ (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ANZ (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Austria and New Zealand Banking’s principal activities are the provision of general banking services, hire purchase and general finance, life assurance, property development, mortgage lending and other financial services. The Group operates within Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Asia, the Americas and the Middle East. “

Get ANZ alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut ANZ from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of ANZ stock opened at $19.24 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.12. ANZ has a twelve month low of $15.98 and a twelve month high of $20.27.

About ANZ

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited provides various banking and financial products and services. The company's Australia division offers retail products and services to consumers through the branch network, mortgage specialists, contact centers, and third party brokers, as well as self-service channels, such as Internet banking, phone banking, ATMs, Website, and digital banking; and banking products and financial services, including asset financing to medium to large commercial customers, agribusiness customers, small business owners, high net worth individuals, and family groups.

See Also: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ANZ (ANZBY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ANZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.