Zacks Investment Research Lowers Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $4.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “National Steel’s top and bottom lines in the second quarter marked improvement from the year-ago quarter and also beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. The better-than-expected results were attributed to an improved mining performance. The company’s diversified business structure with exposure to steel, iron-ore mining, logistics, cement and energy industries will prove beneficial over the long run. Also, geographical diversification and a solid product portfolio comprising hot- and cold-rolled flat steel, galvanized sheets and tin plates for the packaging, automotive and construction industries are advantageous. In Brazil, recovering domestic economy and improvement in automotive, construction and capital goods sectors will boost demand for steel. Moreover, the company is poised to gain from its focus on deleveraging. “

Get Companhia Siderurgica Nacional alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SID. TheStreet raised shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional stock opened at $3.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.90. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $4.71.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.0728 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional’s payout ratio is 16.84%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 355.6% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 236,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 184,200 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional in the 2nd quarter worth $753,000. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional in the 2nd quarter worth $151,000. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Companhia Siderurgica Nacional

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. It offers flat steel, such as slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

Featured Article: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.