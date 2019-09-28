Zacks Investment Research Lowers Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Customers Bancorp is a bank holding company of Customers Bank, a state-chartered bank in Pennsylvania. It provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, individuals and families. The company offers depository products, commercial lending products, specialty lending products and consumer lending. In addition, the company offers other financial services, including Internet banking, wire transfers, electronic bill payment, lock box, remote deposit capture, courier services, merchant processing, cash vault, controlled disbursements, and positive pay services, as well as cash management services comprising account reconciliation, collections, and sweep accounts. The bank has its branches in Pennsylvania, New York and New Jersey. Customers Bancorp is headquartered in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Sandler O’Neill downgraded Customers Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.95.

NYSE:CUBI opened at $21.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $667.04 million, a PE ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Customers Bancorp has a 52-week low of $16.72 and a 52-week high of $24.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.15.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $64.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.51 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 10.13%. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider James T. Collins sold 5,500 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total transaction of $113,355.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its stake in Customers Bancorp by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 3,705 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Customers Bancorp by 136.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Customers Bancorp by 75,462.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,037 shares during the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to small and middle market businesses, not-for-profits, and consumers. The company operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

