Zacks Investment Research Lowers Essentra (OTCMKTS:FLRAF) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Essentra (OTCMKTS:FLRAF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Essentra plc manufactures and supplies specialty plastic, fiber, foam and packaging products. The Company produces plastic molded and adhesive coated foam and metal products, custom bonded fiber and foam components, self adhesive tear tape, labels, products and technologies. Essentra plc is headquartered in Milton Keynes, the United Kingdom. “

Essentra stock opened at $4.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.06 and a 200-day moving average of $5.28. Essentra has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $5.62.

