Zacks Investment Research Lowers OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Outokumpu Oyj is engages in the manufacturing of stainless steel. Its business area consists of Stainless Coil EMEA, Stainless Coil Americas, Stainless APAC and High Performance Stainless and Alloy. The company operates primarily in Europe, Middle East and Africa, Americas and Asia-Pacific. Outokumpu Oyj is headquartered in Espoo, Finland. “

OUTKY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OUTKY opened at $1.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.40. OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR has a 1-year low of $1.31 and a 1-year high of $2.72.

OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 0.87%. Sell-side analysts expect that OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, Germany, Sweden, the United Kingdom, other European countries, Asia and Oceania, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; semi-finished stainless steel long products; stainless steel bars, rebars, wires, and wire rods; welded stainless steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, and bent profiles for load-bearing structures; blancs and discs; suction roll shell blanks; and customized press plates and ready-to-use plates.

