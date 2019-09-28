Zacks Investment Research Reaffirms Sell Rating for DEMANT A S/ADR (OTCMKTS:WILYY)

DEMANT A S/ADR (OTCMKTS:WILYY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by Zacks Investment Research in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Demant A/S is engaged in the healthcare industry. It develops, manufactures and sells products and equipment designed to aid the hearing and communication of individuals. The company’s business area consists of Hearing Devices, Hearing Implants, Diagnostic Instruments and Personal Communication. Demant A/S, formerly known as William Demant Holding A/S, is based in Smorum, Denmark. “

WILYY stock remained flat at $$13.40 during trading on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.45. DEMANT A S/ADR has a 12-month low of $14.20 and a 12-month high of $20.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

DEMANT A S/ADR Company Profile

Demant A/S, a hearing healthcare company, develops, manufactures, and sells products and equipment to enhance people's hearing in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. Its products include hearing devices and implants; diagnostic instruments; and personal communication systems, such as headsets and solutions for the professional call center and office market, as well as consumer headsets for the gaming and mobile segments.

