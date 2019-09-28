Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $6.25 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Chiasma, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company’s TPE(R) technology develops oral peptides and other molecules. Its primary product candidate consists of oral octreotide which is in different clinical trial. Chiasma, Inc. is based in Newton, USA. “

CHMA has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Chiasma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Chiasma in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued an overweight rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Chiasma in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Chiasma in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Chiasma and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chiasma currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.45.

CHMA stock opened at $4.87 on Tuesday. Chiasma has a 1 year low of $2.11 and a 1 year high of $9.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.12.

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. Equities analysts forecast that Chiasma will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Scott Minick bought 9,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.19 per share, with a total value of $50,955.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,531 shares in the company, valued at $324,535.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roni Mamluk sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total transaction of $63,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Chiasma by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,722 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Chiasma during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Chiasma by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 78,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 16,996 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chiasma during the 2nd quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Chiasma during the 2nd quarter worth $186,000. 52.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chiasma

Chiasma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers oral octreotide capsules for adult patients under the MYCAPSSA name, which is in two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the body's production of excess growth hormone.

