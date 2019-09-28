Zacks Investment Research Upgrades GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grifols, S.A., operates in the pharmaceutical-hospital sector engaged in the research, development and retailing of plasma derivates, products for intravenous therapy, clinical nutrition, diagnostic and hospital logistics systems. The Company operates its business through three divisions: Bioscience Division, Diagnostic Division and Hospital Division. The Bioscience division is engaged in the research, development, production and commercialization of plasma derivates. Diagnostic Division focuses on researching, developing, manufacturing and marketing diagnostics products for laboratory analysis, including products for Hospital Blood Banks and Transfusion Centers. Hospital Division provides non-biological products used in hospital pharmacies, surgery, nutritional support, fluid therapy and for other therapeutic uses. Grifols, S.A. is based in Barcelona, Spain. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on GRFS. BidaskClub cut shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $21.00 to $22.50 in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.75.

Shares of GRIFOLS S A/S stock opened at $20.14 on Tuesday. GRIFOLS S A/S has a 1 year low of $17.42 and a 1 year high of $23.03. The stock has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.15.

GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. GRIFOLS S A/S had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that GRIFOLS S A/S will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRFS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 856.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,558,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,340,000 after buying an additional 1,395,461 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,170,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $164,318,000 after purchasing an additional 887,474 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,929,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,827,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,562,000 after purchasing an additional 721,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AKO Capital LLP raised its position in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 12,562,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $265,078,000 after purchasing an additional 654,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.91% of the company’s stock.

Grifols, SA, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use; and sells and distributes end products.

