Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. is an integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust specializing in the acquisition, ownership, management and development of commercial real estate properties. That includes properties that are under construction, newly constructed, or have operating histories. The Company is primarily focused on high-quality Class A office buildings located in major U.S. markets and leased primarily to high-credit quality tenants. Major markets include: Washington, D.C., greater Los Angeles, the New York metropolitan area, Boston and Chicago. Piedmont conducts business primarily through Piedmont Operating Partnership, LP; a Delaware limited partnership, as well as performing the management of its buildings through two wholly-owned subsidiaries, Piedmont Government Services, LLC and Piedmont Office Management, LLC. Piedmont OP owns a majority of its properties directly and a limited number through joint ventures with real estate limited partnerships with other third parties. “

Get Piedmont Office Realty Trust alerts:

PDM has been the subject of a number of other reports. DA Davidson lowered Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird set a $25.00 price target on Piedmont Office Realty Trust and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.00.

NYSE PDM opened at $20.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.42. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $16.43 and a twelve month high of $21.40.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.38). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $130.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.06 million. Research analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 48.55%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 11.3% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 362,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,226,000 after buying an additional 36,937 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. AJO LP boosted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 1,921.3% during the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 526,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,974,000 after buying an additional 500,298 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,556,000. 85.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select sub-markets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet.

Read More: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Piedmont Office Realty Trust (PDM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.