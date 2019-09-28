Zacks: Red River Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:RRBI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Red River Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:RRBI) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $56.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.84 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Red River Bancshares an industry rank of 12 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

RRBI has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Red River Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Red River Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

RRBI remained flat at $$43.13 during mid-day trading on Monday. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,475. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.03. Red River Bancshares has a 1-year low of $42.35 and a 1-year high of $58.00.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $19.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.26 million. Research analysts expect that Red River Bancshares will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RRBI. Maltese Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Red River Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth $2,907,000. Castine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Red River Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth $2,289,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Red River Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth $1,615,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Red River Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth $1,552,000. Finally, THB Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Red River Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth $1,433,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.26% of the company’s stock.

Red River Bancshares Company Profile

Red River Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to businesses, professionals, individuals, and public entities in Louisiana. It provides consumer checking accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits; real estate loans, commercial loans, treasury management services; and private banking services, residential mortgage lending, and investment services.

