Zacks: Superior Group of Companies Inc (NASDAQ:SGC) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Superior Group of Companies Inc (NASDAQ:SGC) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus target price of $22.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Superior Group of Companies an industry rank of 108 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Superior Group of Companies alerts:

SGC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Superior Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Superior Group of Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Superior Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Superior Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

In other news, CEO Michael Benstock bought 5,000 shares of Superior Group of Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.93 per share, for a total transaction of $64,650.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 612,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,919,560.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SGC. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 150.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,778 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,278 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 63,900.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,920 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 455,782 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,575,000 after purchasing an additional 63,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 33,903 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 36.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SGC traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.10. 26,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,632. Superior Group of Companies has a 12-month low of $12.79 and a 12-month high of $19.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.34.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). Superior Group of Companies had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $92.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.80 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Superior Group of Companies will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Superior Group of Companies Company Profile

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for personnel of hospitals and health facilities; hotels; food service facilities; retail stores; general and special purpose industrial uses; commercial enterprises; airlines; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Superior Group of Companies (SGC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.