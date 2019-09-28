Zacks: Watford Hldg Ltd (NASDAQ:WTRE) Given $31.75 Average Target Price by Analysts

Shares of Watford Hldg Ltd (NASDAQ:WTRE) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 2.50 (Hold) from the four brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price target of $31.75 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.91 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Watford an industry rank of 29 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Watford in a report on Sunday, September 8th.

In other Watford news, Director Nicolas Papadopoulo acquired 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.48 per share, for a total transaction of $496,740.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John F. Rathgeber acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.12 per share, with a total value of $503,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 59,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,184,930. Company insiders own 16.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTRE. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Watford in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,301,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Watford by 762.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 474,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,976,000 after acquiring an additional 419,114 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Watford in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,377,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Watford in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,466,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Watford in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,668,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.35% of the company’s stock.

WTRE stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.55. 130,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,557. Watford has a 1 year low of $18.75 and a 1 year high of $28.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.65.

Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $175.78 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Watford will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Watford

Watford Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance company worldwide. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

