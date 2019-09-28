Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €55.00 Price Target at Macquarie

Macquarie set a €55.00 ($63.95) target price on Zalando (FRA:ZAL) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ZAL. Berenberg Bank set a €21.00 ($24.42) price objective on Zalando and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Baader Bank set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on Zalando and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on Zalando and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Warburg Research set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on Zalando and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €48.00 ($55.81) price target on Zalando and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Zalando presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €41.11 ($47.80).

Shares of FRA ZAL opened at €41.22 ($47.93) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €42.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €39.69. Zalando has a 52-week low of €36.33 ($42.24) and a 52-week high of €49.86 ($57.98).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

