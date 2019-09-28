ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) Receives “Sell” Rating from Zacks Investment Research

ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by Zacks Investment Research in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zealand Pharma A/S is a biotechnology company. It focused on the discovery, design and development of peptide-based medicines. Zealand Pharma A/S is based in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC set a $32.00 price target on ZEALAND PHARMA/S and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on ZEALAND PHARMA/S in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut ZEALAND PHARMA/S from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ZEALAND PHARMA/S from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.33.

ZEALAND PHARMA/S stock traded down $3.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.72. 21,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,554. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $864.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.98. ZEALAND PHARMA/S has a 1 year low of $11.51 and a 1 year high of $28.85.

ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.50 million. Sell-side analysts expect that ZEALAND PHARMA/S will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ZEALAND PHARMA/S stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.38% of the company’s stock.

ZEALAND PHARMA/S Company Profile

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide therapeutics-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of proprietary medicines in late-stage clinical development focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. The company markets lixisenatide for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; and a combination of lixisenatide and insulin glargine for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Soliqua 100/33 and Suliqua.

