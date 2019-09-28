Zilliqa Price Tops $0.0059 (ZIL)

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded 17.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 28th. During the last week, Zilliqa has traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar. One Zilliqa token can now be bought for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000072 BTC on major exchanges including Coinone, IDEX, UEX and Coinhub. Zilliqa has a market cap of $51.44 million and $27.83 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002946 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012229 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00192627 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $84.54 or 0.01028082 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000720 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000166 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00020894 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00089412 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Zilliqa Token Profile

Zilliqa was first traded on November 6th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 12,533,042,435 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,687,360,058 tokens. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa. The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Zilliqa Token Trading

Zilliqa can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, DDEX, Coinone, UEX, Radar Relay, Binance, Upbit, Huobi, Koinex, Korbit, OKEx, Gate.io, IDEX, AirSwap, OOOBTC, FCoin, DragonEX, Kucoin, Kyber Network, BiteBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Tokenomy, Zebpay, Bitbns, BitMart, HitBTC, DEx.top, BitForex, Hotbit, Coinhub, Bithumb, GOPAX, OTCBTC and WazirX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

