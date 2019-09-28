Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $47.29 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) will announce sales of $47.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for ZIX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $47.20 million to $47.37 million. ZIX reported sales of $17.88 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 164.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that ZIX will report full-year sales of $171.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $171.18 million to $171.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $204.92 million, with estimates ranging from $197.80 million to $212.04 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ZIX.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $45.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.53 million. ZIX had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 1.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 162.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ZIX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. BidaskClub cut ZIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. TheStreet cut ZIX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut ZIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ZIX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.13.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZIXI. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of ZIX during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZIX during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of ZIX by 63,870.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,875 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 10,858 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ZIX during the second quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of ZIX during the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

ZIX stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.17. 552,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 623,876. The firm has a market cap of $409.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.63 and a 200 day moving average of $8.35. ZIX has a 12 month low of $4.66 and a 12 month high of $11.15.

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, archiving, and bring-your-own-device mobile security solutions for the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors primarily in the United States. The company offers ZixEncrypt that bundles email encryption and DLP capabilities to enable the secure exchange of email; ZixProtect, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spam, and viruses in email; and ZixArchive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

