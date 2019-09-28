Zoomba Achieves Market Cap of $22,831.00 (ZBA)

Zoomba (CURRENCY:ZBA) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 28th. During the last seven days, Zoomba has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar. Zoomba has a market capitalization of $22,831.00 and $2.00 worth of Zoomba was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zoomba coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptohub, Crex24, CryptoBridge and Graviex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.99 or 0.00647611 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00021586 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004046 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000275 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 67.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000445 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000977 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Stakinglab (LABX) traded 29.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001506 BTC.

Zoomba Profile

Zoomba (ZBA) is a coin. Zoomba’s total supply is 21,873,618 coins and its circulating supply is 21,477,547 coins. Zoomba’s official Twitter account is @zoombacoin. Zoomba’s official website is zoombacoin.com.

Buying and Selling Zoomba

Zoomba can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, CryptoBridge, Cryptohub and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zoomba directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zoomba should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zoomba using one of the exchanges listed above.

