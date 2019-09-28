Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Given a $36.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a $36.00 target price on Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ZYME. Citigroup upped their target price on Zymeworks from $22.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Zymeworks in a research report on Friday, August 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zymeworks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Zymeworks in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Zymeworks from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.75.

ZYME opened at $25.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.54 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 9.07 and a quick ratio of 9.07. Zymeworks has a 1-year low of $10.72 and a 1-year high of $29.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.03.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $7.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.25 million. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 24.44% and a negative net margin of 102.78%. Equities analysts expect that Zymeworks will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 321.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 60,472 shares in the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Zymeworks during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,137,000. Taylor Wealth Management Partners acquired a new stake in Zymeworks during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,763,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Zymeworks by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 233,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,137,000 after purchasing an additional 69,337 shares during the period. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zymeworks during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,760,000. 49.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast and gastric cancer; ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical stage for treating breast and gastric cancers, and solid tumors.

