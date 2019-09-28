Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Zynga in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a buy rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Zynga and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Zynga from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Zynga and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Zynga from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $8.25 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.96.

ZNGA stock opened at $5.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 292.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.83 and its 200 day moving average is $5.89. Zynga has a one year low of $3.32 and a one year high of $6.65.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $306.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.18 million. Zynga had a negative net margin of 16.50% and a negative return on equity of 10.42%. The business’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Zynga will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zynga news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total transaction of $30,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 229,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,752.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeffrey Buckley sold 34,663 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $212,830.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 54,587 shares in the company, valued at $335,164.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 122,663 shares of company stock worth $740,551. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Zynga by 15.4% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 20,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in Zynga by 0.9% during the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 297,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Zynga by 0.3% during the second quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 1,096,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Zynga by 26.8% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Zynga by 8.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 49,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the period. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

