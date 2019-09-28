Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Zynga and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Zynga from $6.60 to $6.70 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Zynga from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Zynga in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Zynga in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.96.

Shares of NASDAQ ZNGA opened at $5.84 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.89. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 292.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.31. Zynga has a 1 year low of $3.32 and a 1 year high of $6.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $306.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.18 million. Zynga had a negative net margin of 16.50% and a negative return on equity of 10.42%. The company’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zynga will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total transaction of $30,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 229,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,752.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jeffrey Buckley sold 34,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $212,830.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 54,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,164.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,663 shares of company stock valued at $740,551 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of Zynga by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 1,096,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,715,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,348,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Zynga by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 400,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after buying an additional 23,030 shares during the period. Finally, Barings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,000. 71.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

