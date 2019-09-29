$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Safehold’s earnings. Safehold reported earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 109.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Safehold will report full year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Safehold.

Get Safehold alerts:

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.12). Safehold had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 32.29%. The company had revenue of $19.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.77 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Safehold from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. TheStreet raised Safehold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.83.

In other Safehold news, Director Craig M. Hatkoff bought 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.42 per share, with a total value of $101,660.00. Also, major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.42 per share, for a total transaction of $501,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 469,839 shares of company stock worth $13,445,759 in the last three months. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Safehold by 4.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,023,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,113,000 after acquiring an additional 77,779 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Safehold by 14.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 568,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,154,000 after acquiring an additional 71,109 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Safehold by 11.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 533,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,105,000 after acquiring an additional 53,799 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Safehold by 7.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 484,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,563,000 after acquiring an additional 34,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Safehold by 22.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after acquiring an additional 18,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Safehold stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.02. 115,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,001. Safehold has a 1 year low of $16.35 and a 1 year high of $34.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.04 and its 200 day moving average is $27.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 46.91 and a beta of 0.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.156 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.88%.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

Read More: What does RSI mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Safehold (SAFE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.