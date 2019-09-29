$0.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) to report $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Patterson Companies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.33. Patterson Companies posted earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Patterson Companies will report full year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.51. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Patterson Companies.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 2.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 21st. Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 price target on shares of Patterson Companies and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Wolfe Research set a $17.00 price target on shares of Patterson Companies and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $18.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Patterson Companies by 15,261.5% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Patterson Companies by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Patterson Companies by 51,183.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Patterson Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Patterson Companies by 1,073.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,249 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PDCO traded up $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $17.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,072,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,339. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.33. Patterson Companies has a 1-year low of $15.73 and a 1-year high of $26.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.29%.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

Read More: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Patterson Companies (PDCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.