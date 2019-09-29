-$0.43 Earnings Per Share Expected for Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.43) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Savara’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.37). Savara posted earnings per share of ($0.37) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Savara will report full year earnings of ($1.65) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.82) to ($1.48). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($0.64). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Savara.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.05.

SVRA has been the topic of several analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Savara from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $21.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Savara from $22.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Savara from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Evercore ISI set a $17.00 price target on shares of Savara and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Savara from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.37.

SVRA traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,047. The company has a market cap of $120.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 12.61, a current ratio of 12.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.93. Savara has a 1 year low of $2.11 and a 1 year high of $11.96.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Savara by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,475,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,236,000 after buying an additional 1,050,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Savara by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,438,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,779,000 after buying an additional 241,117 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Savara by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,250,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 10,794 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Savara by 1.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 344,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 5,072 shares during the period. Finally, Eversept Partners LP purchased a new stake in Savara in the second quarter valued at approximately $574,000. 41.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Savara Company Profile

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

