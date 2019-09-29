$0.48 EPS Expected for Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) will post $0.48 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Itron’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.40. Itron posted earnings of $1.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 57.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Itron will report full-year earnings of $2.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $2.98. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $3.78. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Itron.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.39. Itron had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 2.52%. The firm had revenue of $635.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $598.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Itron’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ITRI shares. Raymond James lowered Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Itron to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. ValuEngine raised Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. BidaskClub raised Itron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Itron in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.80.

In other Itron news, Director Thomas S. Glanville sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total transaction of $199,140.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $863,404.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lynda L. Ziegler sold 3,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total value of $247,554.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $825,768.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,661 shares of company stock worth $5,126,439. 2.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Itron by 113.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 898,225 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,201,000 after acquiring an additional 478,329 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Itron by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,159,467 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,087,000 after acquiring an additional 378,967 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Itron by 571.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 370,833 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $23,203,000 after acquiring an additional 315,640 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Itron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,288,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Itron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,577,000. Institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

ITRI traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $73.01. 333,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,266. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.83. Itron has a 1-year low of $44.35 and a 1-year high of $77.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.09.

Itron

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

